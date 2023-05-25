Argent Trust Co Has $403,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,183.75.

NGG opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $77.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

