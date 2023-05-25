Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Visteon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon stock opened at $134.82 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $94.71 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

