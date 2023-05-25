Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 296,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 380,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after buying an additional 98,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

