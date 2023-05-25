Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WY opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

