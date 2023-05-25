Argent Trust Co Sells 112 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $333.85 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,350,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock worth $20,835,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

