Argent Trust Co Sells 1,785 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TRP stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

