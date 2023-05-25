Argent Trust Co Sells 201 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

