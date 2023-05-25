Argent Trust Co Sells 3,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $29.67 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

