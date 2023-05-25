Argent Trust Co Sells 4,955 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

