Argent Trust Co Sells 5,325 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SWK opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

