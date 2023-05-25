Argent Trust Co Sells 9,563 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

WBD stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

