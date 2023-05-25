Argent Trust Co Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

