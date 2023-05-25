Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $217.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $205.08 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $219.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after purchasing an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

