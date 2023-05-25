Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

