Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

