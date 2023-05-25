ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $666.79 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $699.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

