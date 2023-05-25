Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells $651,787.80 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Assertio Stock Down 0.5 %
ASRT opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 59.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 143.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,400 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 711.9% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 427,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Assertio by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Assertio by 134.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 342,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,491.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 341,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
