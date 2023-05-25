Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells $651,787.80 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Assertio Stock Down 0.5 %

ASRT opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 59.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assertio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 143.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,400 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 711.9% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 427,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Assertio by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Assertio by 134.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 342,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,491.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 341,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

