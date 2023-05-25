Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) vs. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Head-To-Head Review

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Assure has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Assure alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Assure and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Assure presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,289.94%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Assure is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

This table compares Assure and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $10.98 million 0.11 -$30.11 million N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.55 -$14.86 million ($1.54) -17.55

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -40.19% -231.42% -98.55% Anika Therapeutics -14.15% -3.77% -3.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Assure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.