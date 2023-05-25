Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

