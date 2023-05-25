Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £8,971.56 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,971.56 ($11,158.66).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,014.93).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,873.13).

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,975.12).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,950.25).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($29,013.43).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($6,070.15).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,160.20).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 315.55 ($3.92) on Thursday. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 315 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,469 ($18.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 368.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.66 million, a PE ratio of -8,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

