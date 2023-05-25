Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 4.7%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 456,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,824,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
