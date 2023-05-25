Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 4.7%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 456,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,824,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 550.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,705,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 648.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 324,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 55.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 622,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

