Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

