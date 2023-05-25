AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00. The stock had previously closed at $2,619.80, but opened at $2,492.01. AutoZone shares last traded at $2,505.44, with a volume of 66,341 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.56.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AutoZone by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,574.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,499.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.