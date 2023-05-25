Aviva PLC Acquires 5,141 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of VeriSign worth $26,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $27,823,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,705 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.