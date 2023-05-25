Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,378 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

