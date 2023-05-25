Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of Eversource Energy worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

