Aviva PLC Buys 25,490 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $25,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 237,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

