Aviva PLC Buys 38,875 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 7.5 %

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.08. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

