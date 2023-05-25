Aviva PLC Buys 86,254 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.14 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

