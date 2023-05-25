Aviva PLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

