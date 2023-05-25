Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,989 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 278,239 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Copart by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 69,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

