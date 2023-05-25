Aviva PLC Has $23.42 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,101,000 after acquiring an additional 505,442 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

