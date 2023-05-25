Aviva PLC Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $297.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.