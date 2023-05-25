Aviva PLC Has $26.15 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Cactus by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cactus Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE WHD opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

