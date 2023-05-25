Aviva PLC Has $26.66 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,888 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

