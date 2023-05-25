Aviva PLC Has $29.45 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,146 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.