Aviva PLC Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $262.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.16. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

