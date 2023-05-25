Aviva PLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,743 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after buying an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 762,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,384,000 after buying an additional 676,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

