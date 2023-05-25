Aviva PLC Purchases 16,552 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BCE by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.