Aviva PLC Purchases 16,552 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BCE by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
