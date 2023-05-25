Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 53,290 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,317,000 after buying an additional 50,886 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 109,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of RDN opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $834,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,095 shares of company stock worth $3,533,076 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

