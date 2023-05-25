Aviva PLC Sells 1,799 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

