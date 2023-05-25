Aviva PLC Sells 18,881 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $25,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $50,519,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $32,287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $30,114,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,755,161 shares of company stock valued at $762,233,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

