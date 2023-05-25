Aviva PLC Sells 214,336 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,336 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $27,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

