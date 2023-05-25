Aviva PLC Sells 258,635 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $29,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.8 %

Qiagen stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.