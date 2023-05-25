Aviva PLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $29,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

CNQ stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

