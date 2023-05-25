Aviva PLC Sells 5,416 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $163.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

