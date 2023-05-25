Aviva PLC Sells 6,659 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EME opened at $161.68 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.92.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

