AVROBIO, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVROBIO in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for AVROBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

AVRO opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 4,541,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

