Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 868.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Badger Meter worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NYSE BMI opened at $138.40 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.