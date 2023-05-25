Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Ballantyne Strong

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.93% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

